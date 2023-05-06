TD Securities Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

