Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and have sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.