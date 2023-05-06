Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
