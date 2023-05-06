BMO Capital Markets Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$235.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at C$212.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$189.55.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

