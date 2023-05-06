Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

C opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

