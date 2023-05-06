Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cambium Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $387.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $7,995,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.