Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

