ON Semiconductor Corporation to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.