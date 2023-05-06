DA Davidson Raises Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $52.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

