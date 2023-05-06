DA Davidson Raises Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $52.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of STRL stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $43.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.