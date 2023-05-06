Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

