Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

