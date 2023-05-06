Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised by Analyst

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $67.58 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,581. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

