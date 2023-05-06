Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Cut by Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

