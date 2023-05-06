Starbucks Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

