Brokers Issue Forecasts for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of LGIH opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 80.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

