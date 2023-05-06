Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $303.57 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

