Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

