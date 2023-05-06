Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

Shares of GSY opened at C$92.40 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

