Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.84. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

