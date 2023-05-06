TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:X opened at C$140.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$136.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$123.03 and a 52 week high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

