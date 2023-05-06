AMETEK, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AME. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AME stock opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,365,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

