SVB Leerink Comments on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($10.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $94.45 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

