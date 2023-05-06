Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.