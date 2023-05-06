Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, May 10th

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. The 2.02203905 split was announced on Wednesday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

