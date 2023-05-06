TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$31.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

