Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.
TPRKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.90 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TPRKY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.