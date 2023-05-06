Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.90 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3013 per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

