Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nuvei by 30.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

