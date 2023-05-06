Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $31.23

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.