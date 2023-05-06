Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $158.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of SRPT opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

