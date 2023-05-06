Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.47. The company has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1584158 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.