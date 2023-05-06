Analyzing Safehold (SAFE) and Its Competitors

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Safehold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 203.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 7.85% -0.12% 2.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Safehold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.6% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safehold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2572 12511 13647 314 2.40

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.30%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safehold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.76 Safehold Competitors $893.41 million $160.03 million 23.01

Safehold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safehold rivals beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

