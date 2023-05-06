Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

