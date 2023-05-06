iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Critical Survey

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -28.27% -35.85% -19.81% INVO Bioscience -1,325.18% -470.79% -183.64%

Risk & Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 9.25 -$116.15 million ($3.89) -32.08 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 6.36 -$10.89 million ($0.90) -0.41

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $154.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 703.21%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

