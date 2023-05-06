Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) versus Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Executive Network Partnering 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Executive Network Partnering and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Executive Network Partnering presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.49%. Given Executive Network Partnering’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Executive Network Partnering is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.37% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $2.74 million N/A N/A

Summary

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II beats Executive Network Partnering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

