Contrasting Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Value Line alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.53 million 11.10 $23.82 million $1.88 25.35 TPG $2.00 billion 4.09 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -132.59

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Value Line and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 44.49% 22.20% 13.90% TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Value Line and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23

TPG has a consensus price target of $35.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Value Line pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.