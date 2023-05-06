Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $61.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

See Also

