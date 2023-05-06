Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.1 %

STAN stock opened at GBX 605.20 ($7.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 643.93. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.76), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($207,050.74). In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.76), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($207,050.74). In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,570 shares of company stock valued at $48,711,307. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

