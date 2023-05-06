Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) vs. Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Financial Comparison

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Catalent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Catalent 0 5 5 0 2.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 97.76%. Catalent has a consensus price target of $85.60, suggesting a potential upside of 79.27%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 254.76 -$163.92 million ($3.16) -7.07 Catalent $4.76 billion 1.81 $503.00 million $2.26 21.13

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,460.38% -48.32% -43.94% Catalent 8.62% 11.40% 5.14%

Summary

Catalent beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules or softgels, as well as large-scale production of oral solid dose forms for pharmaceutical and consumer health markets and supporting ancillary services. The Biologics segment develops and produces biologic cell-line, cell therapy, and viral vector gene therapy, formulation for parenteral dose forms, which include prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges, and analytical development and testing services for large molecules. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment is composed of advanced formulation of a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. The Clinical Supply Services segment is involved in packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management.

