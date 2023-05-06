JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

