Critical Analysis: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) vs. Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 8 11 0 2.58 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.20%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -103.22% -16.94% -12.50% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.1% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 7.95 -$724.01 million ($1.25) -7.43 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

Plug Power beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997, and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

