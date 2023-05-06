Financial Review: Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eastern Bankshares and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 70.87%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 2.46 $199.76 million ($0.30) -36.33 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.35 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 25.57% 8.65% 0.98% Equitable Financial N/A -1.76% -0.16%

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

