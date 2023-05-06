Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.93).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.23) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,375 ($42.17) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.37), for a total value of £1,309,351.56 ($1,635,871.51). In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.37), for a total value of £1,309,351.56 ($1,635,871.51). Insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.4 %

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,173 ($39.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,058.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,982.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,299.28, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.