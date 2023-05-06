Head to Head Survey: Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.56 -$15.82 million ($0.30) -3.37 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -16.29% N/A -24.75% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 20.16, meaning that its stock price is 1,916% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.