22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.30.

TROW stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

