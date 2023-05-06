TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TORM stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. TORM has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.50%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TORM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

