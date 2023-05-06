TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TORM Price Performance
TORM stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. TORM has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $36.60.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.50%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
