Raymond James Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target to $28.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TOWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $18,040,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

