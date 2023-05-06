Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $33,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

