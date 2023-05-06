Brokers Issue Forecasts for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE HWM opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $33,896,000,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

