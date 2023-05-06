Capital Power Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.00.

TSE CPX opened at C$45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.30. Capital Power has a one year low of C$40.06 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 276.19%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

