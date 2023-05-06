MiMedx Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.